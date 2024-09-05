Our football betting expert offers up his best underdogs to back across all the available English Football league that are on this weekend.

While Nations League action as well as AFCON and Asian Cup qualifiers draw the focus this weekend, there is plenty of lower-league football across the continent on offer, with League Two potentially providing a number of shocks in England.

Best Underdogs to Bet on This Week

Grimsby to beat Chesterfield @ 4,8 with 1xBet

Harrogate to beat Cheltenham @ 3,4 with 1xBet

Woking to beat Braintree @ 2,75 with 1xBet

Halifax to beat Hartlepool @ 3,28 with 1xBet

All odds are courtesy of 1xBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chesterfield vs Grimsby - 15:00 Saturday (League Two)

Just one point and one place separates both Chesterfield and Grimsby in League Two but the visitors could have enough about them to pull away from their opponents on Saturday.

The Spireites are yet to win a game at home this season, drawing to two sides below them in the table in Salford and Swindon, and they also lost their last league fixture 1-0 at Gillingham.

The Mariners, meanwhile, have won two of their four league matches so far and head into this match on the back of an impressive 2-1 victory over Bradford. That latest result should have boosted the morale around the camp and Grimsby can use that to their advantage this weekend.

Tip - Grimsby to beat Chesterfield @ 17/4 with bet365

Cheltenham vs Harrogate Town - 15:00 Saturday (League Two)

While a midweek victory over Newport in the EFL Trophy will have given Cheltenham some much-needed confidence, their league woes are showing little sign of alleviating and they could come unstuck once again against Harrogate on Saturday.

The Robins have lost each of their last three League Two fixtures and have conceded at least two goals in two of those matches.

The Sulphurites have also struggled in the league this season, losing both of their home matches so far, but their form on the road has been much more promising.

All of their goals so far have come away from Wetherby Road and they have accrued four points on their travels overall to suggest they are more than capable of continuing their strong away form on Saturday.

Tip - Harrogate to beat Cheltenham @ 5/2 with bet365

Braintree Town vs Woking - 15:00 Saturday (National League)

Braintree are surprisingly the favourites to beat Woking this weekend despite occupying 18th place in the National League, six places below their weekend opponents.

The visitors look a good price to claim the win having won three of their last four in the division, with their sole defeat coming at Rochdale - a side many are tipping to be in the play-off picture - last time out.

Braintree are winless across their last three league fixtures, drawing all three, and have won just once at home this season.

With Woking looking in decent form, back the visitors to take all three points.

Tip - Woking to beat Braintree @ 17/10 with bet365

Hartlepool United vs Halifax Town - 15:00 Saturday (National League)

With little to separate Halifax and Pool in the National League, this clash may well be a close-run thing, but the visitors could have enough about them to edge it.

The Shaymen, who are four positions beneath 10th-placed Hartlepool with a point fewer on the board so far, have taken four points on the road from their two away matches in the league this season.

In contrast, Hartlepool are yet to win at Victoria Park and could falter once more in front of their own fans.

Tip - Halifax to beat Hartlepool @ 2/1 with bet365