Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb Predictions: Bayern to Win and Keep a Clean Sheet

Our betting expert presents Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions as the teams are set to clash in the Champions League at 9:00 pm on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb

Bayern Munich -2 handicap with odds of @2.03 on Bet9ja, equating to a 51% chance of the home side winning by three goals or more.

Harry Kane to score with odds of @1.55 on Bet9ja, indicating a 62% chance of the forward scoring.

Under 0.5 goals for Dinamo Zagreb with odds of @1.75 on Bet9ja, representing a 57% chance for Bayern to keep a clean sheet.

Bayern Munich have the quality to bear Dinamo Zagreb 4-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Dinamo Zagreb head to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich in the first round of Champions League fixtures.

Bayern’s stranglehold on the Bundesliga title came to an end last season as they finished well behind Bayer Leverkusen. They did manage to reach the last four in the Champions League before being eliminated by the eventual winners, Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel has since left the club, resulting in a significantly different Bayern team this season.

Vincent Kompany was drafted in to help Bayern bounce back from their trophyless season. They’ve won all three of their league matches so far to take an early lead over both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, who are expected to be their main rivals in the title race this season.

Dinamo Zagreb are 3rd in the Croatian top flight after six matches. They’ve amassed a total of 13 points and are without a win in their last three ahead of their trip to Germany.

Zagreb lack the European pedigree of Bayern. They were comprehensively beaten by PAOK in the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League last season. It would be a huge shock if they managed to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in the "system of play."

Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Min-Jae, Guerrero; Kimmich, Palhinha, Musiala; Gnabry, Coman, Kane

The probable lineup for Dinamo Zagreb in the "system of play."

Nevistic; Ristovski, Mmaee, Theophile-Catherine, Gabriel; Sucic, Ademi, Baturina; Cordoba, Pjaca, Petkovic

Resounding Win for Bayern

This is a chance for Bayern Munich to flex their muscles and score a hatful of goals. The decision to appoint Vincent Kompany following his relegation from the Premier League raised some eyebrows, but the Bavarians have been menacing in the early stages of his tenure. As a result, we are backing Bayern to win this match by at least three goals.

Bayern have scored 15 goals across their four competitive matches so far this season. They have won by three goals or more in three of those matches. They come into this one on the back of a 6-1 victory over Holstein Kiel and will be ready to put Zagreb to the sword.

Dinamo Zagreb rarely play against a team of Bayern Munich's quality. They were beaten 5-0 the last time they visited the Allianz Arena and could be subject to another hammering here.

Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb Bet 1: Bayern Munich -2 Handicap @2.03 on Bet9ja

Kane in Unstoppable Form

Harry Kane may not have secured that elusive trophy he was looking for in his first season in Germany, but he certainly held up his half of the bargain. The England captain remains one of the most lethal strikers in football and comes into this clash in red-hot form.

Kane netted a hat-trick at the weekend. He also scored two goals in his previous match, which was his 100th cap for his country. Harry looks as though he’s got up to speed, having struggled with his fitness in the summer and looks good for goals here.

The former Tottenham striker has a non-penalty xG of 0.83 per 90 minutes in matches played over the last 365 days. He will likely grab a couple as Bayern dominate, as anticipated.

Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb Bet 2: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer @1.55 on Bet9ja

Zagreb Starved of Chances

The last of our Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions is for the home side to keep a clean sheet.

Dinamo Zagreb are likely to be starved of possession here and will seldom get the opportunity to venture forward. Bayern have averaged 70% possession so far this season and managed to keep a clean sheet in their only home game.

Zagreb have scored an average of 1.2 goals per game in their last 10 European away matches. However, those matches were in the Europa Conference League and the qualifying stages of the Champions League, so they should struggle here.