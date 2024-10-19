AS Roma vs Inter Milan Predictions: Serie A’s classic won’t disappoint

Our football betting expert reveals his predictions for AS Roma vs Inter Milan Predictions in this Sunday 8th round Serie A clash at 8:45 pm.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AS Roma vs Inter Milan

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @1.70 on Betano , equating to a 62% chance of both sides finding the back of the net.

, equating to a 62% chance of both sides finding the back of the net. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.45 on Betano , indicating a 59% chance of a high-scoring game.

, indicating a 59% chance of a high-scoring game. Artem Dobvyk and Marcus Thuram to have 1+ shot on target with odds of @2.05 on Betano, representing a 49% chance for both strikers to have at least one shot on target.

AS Roma and Inter Milan should be expected to draw 2-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Two of Italy’s most historic clubs met at the Stadio Olimpico to mark Serie A’s return after the international break.

The match comes at a crucial juncture for both teams as they navigate their respective seasons with contrasting fortunes.

The Giallorossi have remained unbeaten since August, and under the new leadership of Ivan Juric, aim to regain their footing in the league. Meanwhile, AS Roma vs Inter Milan Predictions indicate that Inter Milan, having recovered from their Derby loss by winning their last three games across all competitions, cannot afford to let league leaders Napoli extend their lead in the standings.

Probable Lineups for AS Roma vs Inter Milan

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "system of play."

Svilar; Mancini, N’Dicka, Angelino; Celik, Koné, Cristante, Zalewski; Dybala, Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram.

Dybala often peaks against the Nerazzurri

AS Roma's current campaign has been marked by inconsistency and unmet expectations. The club's off-season spending exceeded €100 million, highlighting an ambition to compete at the highest levels. Yet, the dismissal of De Rossi early in the season has left Juric with the task of stabilising the ship.

Despite a tricky start, Roma have shown glimpses of their potential, managing to remain unbeaten in their last five Serie A outings.

The return of Paulo Dybala from injury is a major boost. Despite facing challenges with form and fitness this season, the Argentine star has the capability to alter the course of games with flashes of brilliance.

Dybala’s record against Inter (five goals and one assist) gives Rome hope. His contributions could be pivotal in reversing the narrative of their past encounters with the Nerazzurri.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Both Teams To Score - Yes @1.70 with Betano

A surprisingly leaky defence

The AS Roma vs Inter Milan Predictions underscore that the rivalry between these two giants has consistently been a highlight of Italian football.

Inter have had the upper hand in recent encounters, with Roma's last victory against them at the Olimpico dating back to 2016. Inter’s record at the Olimpico is formidable, marked by three wins in the past three games.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are characterised by their offensive strength, boasting the league's strongest attack with 16 goals and ranking third in expected goals ((xG) at 15.28.

Players such as Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, who have scored seven goals, continue to be central to their strategy, consistently delivering crucial performances that keep the Milanese team competitive.

However, the Nerazzurri have been pegged back defensively, conceding more goals (nine) than their high standards typically allow.

The anticipated return of midfielder Nicolo Barella should provide a tactical advantage, facilitating a more balanced approach against Roma.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @1.45 with Betano

Back two in-form strikers

The midfield battle will be crucial. Davide Frattesi, whose knack for scoring goals has been highlighted on the international stage (seven for Italy under Luciano Spalletti), returns to a familiar stomping ground.

Roma will need to keep a close eye on his knack for advancing into attacking positions from deep. Frattesi's impact on Inter extends beyond scoring; his dynamic play adds a powerful asset to Inzaghi's lineup.

For Roma, Lorenzo Pellegrini’s creativity and leadership can offset their sporadic goal-scoring troubles. Deployed alongside Dybala, Pellegrini’s vision and passing range can unlock the disciplined Inter defence.

On top of that, the 2023/2024 La Liga top goalscorer, Artem Dovbyk, seems to have finally found his shooting boots as he netted six times, for club and country, in his last eight appearances.

However, the Ukrainian striker's participation is uncertain due to a knee injury. Check the lineups before kick-off, and if the former Girona player is not available, switch to Lautaro Martinez or Roma’s captain Pellegrini as your second choice, alongside Thuram (Serie A’s leader for shots on target, with 12).

Given the attacking talents on display, and Inter’s recent defensive openness, both teams finding the net appears a compelling choice for bettors.

The most frequent result at the Olimpico has been 2-2 and five of their previous eight meetings have produced at least three goals.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Predictions suggest a thrilling match, with both teams' strong attacks likely leading to a high-scoring draw. Roma's unbeaten run and Dybala's return provide optimism, while Inter's offensive strength, led by Martinez and Thuram, remains formidable. Betting on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals are promising options in this classic rivalry.