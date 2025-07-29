Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions: Gunners relying on momentum

Our betting expert indicates that Arsenal’s swift action in the transfer market gives them an edge over their rivals in this pre-season meeting.

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Best bets for Arsenal vs Tottenham

1x2 - Arsenal 1.56 on Bet9ja

BTTS - Yes 1.46 on Bet9ja

Arsenal first-half clean sheet - No 1.30 on Bet9ja

We expect Arsenal to win 3-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Arsenal ended the 2024/25 season poorly. After securing a good position for the UEFA Champions League, they were knocked out by eventual winners PSG. Additionally, they’ve easily lost the Premier League title to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s pre-season focus is on preparing for a title challenge in some form. They’ve already had the best possible start with their Asia, with victories over AC Milan and Newcastle last week.

Now, they focus on their great North London rivals, Tottenham. Spurs had a much better last season than the Gunners, as Ange Postecoglou led them to the Europa League title.

However, there is a new era at the club after parting ways with the Australian. Spurs have brought in Thomas Frank, along with a few other key signings, to bolster their squad. They’ve had a quieter pre-season, but will surely be ready to play against their old rival on Thursday.

Predicted lineups for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario; Spence, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Gray; Kudus, Moore, Johnson; Tel

Continued North London domination

Arsenal’s tough victory against Newcastle last weekend extended their unbeaten streak to five games, including four consecutive. Their new players will undoubtedly give the entire squad a confidence boost as they meet their arch-rivals.

The Gunners have proven to be formidable opponents for Spurs in recent years. The Lilywhites’ last win over them was in 2022. Five of the last six head-to-heads were won by Arteta’s men, while one match ended in a draw.

Their statistics, combined with the momentum they’ve already gathered, suggest that Arsenal should end their Asian tour with another win and head home feeling confident. Arsenal’s new striker Viktor Gyökeres could even play briefly, posing a threat to Spurs.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Arsenal 1.56 on Bet9ja

Enough quality to cause trouble

The Gunners are expected to control most of the game, especially since Tottenham have a new manager with different tactics than Postecoglou. However, their defence is not perfect.

Over the weekend, Newcastle have shown that there are some defensive weaknesses for the opposition to exploit. With Gabriel Magaelhaes likely out, Tottenham will be encouraged to attack even more.

It’s worth noting that three of the last four battles between them have seen goals at both ends. Even though Spurs failed to score in their last game against Luton, they have enough firepower to cause trouble for David Raya or Kepa, depending on who starts.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes 1.46 on Bet9ja

Arsenal to concede early

Arteta’s charges were caught off guard as Newcastle broke through their defences after just six minutes. Former Nottingham Forest man, Anthony Elanga, scored his first goal for the Toon.

Out of Newcastle’s total six shots, three were on target, while two were clear scoring chances in the first half of the game. This is an indication that the Spurs may get the most joy in the first half.

The last time these teams met, Spurs scored first after 25 minutes, which is a realistic possibility for their upcoming match. As a result, the Gunners may struggle to keep a clean sheet after 45 minutes.