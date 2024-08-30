Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions: Arsenal to win, Trossard to score

Our football betting expert provides predictions for the Arsenal vs. Brighton clash ahead of their Premier League showdown at 13:30 on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal -1 handicap with odds of @1.45 on 1xBet, equating to a 54% chance of the home side winning by two goals or more.

Leandro Trossard to score with odds of @2.90 on 1xBet, indicating a 42% chance of the Belgian scoring.

Arsenal to keep a clean sheet with odds of @2.28 on 1xBet, representing a 47% chance of Brighton failing to score.

Arsenal's home advantage could propel them to a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal aim to secure their third consecutive win as they host Brighton at the Emirates in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

The Gunners beat Aston Villa in their last match, avenging their loss at the Emirates at the back end of last season which ultimately cost them the title. Leandro Trossard came off the bench to grab Arsenal’s first goal and many are calling for him to start here.

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into one of the top teams in the country, but they have been unable to topple Manchester City in the race for the title.

Brighton parted ways with Roberto De Zerbi last summer and have started well with Fabian Hurzeler at the helm. The former St. Pauli boss will have his sights set on getting the Seagulls back into Europe after collecting six points from their opening two matches.

Hurzeler’s men secured victory at home to Manchester United last weekend thanks to Joao Pedro’s headed goal in the dying minutes. The win will give Brighton some confidence of causing an upset at the Emirates.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Brighton

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Havertz

The probable lineup for Brighton in the "system of play."

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood; Milner, Gilmour, Pedro: Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck

Brighton Gunned Down Once Again

The first of our Arsenal vs Brighton predictions is for the Gunners to win the match by two goals or more.

Mikel Arteta’s side were excellent in both of their matches against the Seagulls last season. The most recent meeting was back in April, when Arsenal won 3-0 at the Amex Arena. They created seven big chances and finished the game with an xG of 3.39, which is 2.86 more than their opponents.

Arsenal also created far more chances than Brighton as they won 2-0 at the Emirates. Arteta’s team racked up a total of 26 shots while David Raya was forced into making just one save.

Arsenal vs Brighton Bet 1: Arsenal -1 Handicap @ 1.45 with 1xBet

Trossard’s Impressive Underlying Numbers

Leandro Trossard finished last season in fine form. The winger scored five goals in his last six Premier League appearances for Arsenal in the last campaign. His stellar performance off the bench and goal for the Gunners in their last match could be enough to earn him a starting berth here.

The Belgian has been tremendously effective off the bench for Arsenal. His non-penalty xG of 0.71 per 90 minutes played in the last year means he ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top-five leagues.

Trossard used to play for Brighton and scored against his former team the last time he faced them.

Arsenal vs Brighton Bet 2: Leandro Trossard Anytime Scorer @ 2.90 with 1xBet

Another Clean Sheet for Arsenal

Arsenal had the most resolute defence in the Premier League last season, conceding an average of just 0.76 goals per game, 0.13 fewer than Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s team have started this season by keeping two clean sheets and we are banking on another one here.

The underlying data from the last campaign also paints a pretty picture of Arsenal’s defensive unit. They had the lowest xGA in the division with an average of 0.74 per game.

Arteta’s men kept a clean sheet in both of their clashes with Brighton. The Seagulls accumulated an xG of 1.22 across the two matches.