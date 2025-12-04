Matthew Judge Headshot

Matthew Judge

News Writer, Match Reporter

Bio: From an early age football was all I cared about, and so I was desperate to try and write about it. I’ve developed other interests as I’ve gotten older, of course, but my love for the world’s most popular sport hasn’t dwindled. I mostly report on men’s and women’s club football, though I also cover international tournaments as well. I’ve had the fortune of covering the beautiful game for a number of different organisations, from several press boxes, and long may that continue.

My Football Story: As a child I spent all of my money on football. Whether it was packs of trading cards hoping to get that elusive shiny I needed, or miniature football figures and discarding the chocolate that came with them. I used to collect half-and-half scarves as well. Yes, I know, I know, but they were not just any scarves, they were special half-and-half scarves featuring teams competing in the old UEFA Cup. Well, they were special to me anyway! 

Areas of Expertise: 

• Premier League, English Football League, WSL, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga

• Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup

• World Cup, European Championship

My Favourite Footballing Memory: Marcell Jansen retiring at the age of just 29 after being released by Hamburg in 2015. He could have carried on playing, earning a good salary, but he didn’t want to represent another club after Hamburg.

My All-Time XI: Gianluigi Buffon; Stephan Lichtsteiner, Ricardo Carvalho, Paolo Maldini, Leighton Baines; Andrea Pirlo, Marcos Senna; Dusan Tadic, Kaka, Morten Gamst Pedersen; Antonio Di Natale

Articles by Matthew Judge
  4. Emma Coates Bay FCBay FC
    EnglandNWSL

    England confirm U23s coach has left for NWSL club

    Emma Coates has left her role as England women’s under-23s head coach to become the new manager of National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Bay FC. The Football Association (FA) has announced the recruitment process will begin “imminently” as they look to identify a successor to the 34-year-old, who worked closely with Sarina Wiegman while in charge of the young Lionesses.

  5. TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-EUR-LAT-ENGAFP
    EnglandWorld Cup

    Portugal boss Martinez predicts England’s World Cup chances

    Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has opened up about why he believes England have all the necessary “ingredients” to win the 2026 World Cup. Joining host Adebayo Akinfenwa for the latest episode of GOAL’s Beast Mode On Podcast, the Selecao manager predicts the Three Lions will go far at next summer’s showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

  9. Turkish-Super-LeagueAFP
    A. OnanaManchester United

    Onana SNUBBED as exiled Man Utd goalkeeper misses AFCON

    Goalkeeper Andre Onana has suffered another crushing blow after being left out of Cameroon’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. The 29-year-old has endured a torrid 2025-26 season, having lost his position as Manchester United’s No. 1 before being allowed to move to Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan in September.

  1. Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    B. SakaArsenal

    New Balance drop new boot designed by Arsenal star Saka

    New Balance have unveiled a stunning new boot which has been co-designed by Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka. The American footwear company have launched the special edition '7egacy’ boot, featuring a custom colourway of the Furon v8, which the winger wore for the first time in the Gunners’ 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Sunday evening.

  3. Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    T. FrankTottenham

    Frank attempts to build bridges with Spurs fans after boos

    Thomas Frank said Tottenham are “nothing without our fantastic fans” as he looked to build bridges with supporters after criticising them for booing Guglielmo Vicario in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham. Spurs suffered their fourth home loss in all competitions in a game which saw the Italian goalkeeper jeered for his mistake in the build up to the second goal.

  5. FC Bayern München v FC St. Pauli - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    H. KaneBayern Munich

    Bayern chief provides bullish update on Kane's future

    Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says he “assumes” Harry Kane will see out the remainder of his contract with the club, despite having the option to trigger an early exit in January. The England captain continues to be linked with La Liga giants Barcelona after revealing he is yet to open talks over an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2027.

