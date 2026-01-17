Antonio Conte labels Ruben Amorim 'arrogant' over handling of Rasmus Hojlund as Napoli boss takes obvious swipe at axed Man Utd head coach

After struggling to find consistency in front of goal under Amorim’s stewardship, Hojlund was told he was surplus to requirements at United last summer.

The 22-year-old - who scored just 10 goals in 52 appearances in 2024-25 - was keen to stay and fight for his place at the Red Devils, only to be pushed closer to the exit door.

But after joining Italian champions Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy in September, Hojlund has not looked back after flourishing under Conte’s tutelage.

The former Atalanta striker has scored six goals in 16 appearances in the league this season, while he has also netted twice in five Champions League games and once in the Supercoppa Italiana, which the Partenopei won following their 2-0 victory over Bologna in December.