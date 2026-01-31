Endrick speaks out on future plans amid talk Real Madrid loanee could extend stay at Lyon after 'almost perfect' start

Endrick has had an incredible impact on Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon since joining the club on loan until the end of the season.
Looking to earn more first-team minutes after making just three appearances for Spanish giants Real this season, the 19-year-old striker has been in fine form in his new surroundings.
Endrick had a debut to remember as he scored in Lyon’s 2-1 away win at Lille in the Coupe de France round of 32 on 11 January, before netting a hat-trick in the 5-2 league victory at Metz two weeks later.
Such has been Endrick’s impressive finishing in front of goal that the forward has boosted his chances of making Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.