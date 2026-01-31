Endrick speaks out on future plans amid talk Real Madrid loanee could extend stay at Lyon after 'almost perfect' start

As Endrick continues to catch the eye with Lyon, there has been growing speculation over whether the wonderkid may even extend his stay with the French giants by signing a new loan agreement in the summer.

And that talk has only intensified after Endrick refused to rule out such a move when asked about the possibility of remaining with Les Gones.

In an interview with French publication L’Equipe, the former Palmeiras ace said: “Only God knows what will happen, whether he'll tell me to stay here or not. Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring.”

Discussing how his brief time with Lyon has already proved to be a rousing success, Endrick added: “My adaptation has been almost perfect. Since I arrived, the communication with my teammates and the staff has been excellent. I'm truly grateful for their daily support. I now hope to improve a little more with each match, so that by the end of the season we can achieve our objectives.

“The fact that the club's management came to meet me and gave me their word was significant. I felt their confidence. I've found a really united team here, where there's a real sense of camaraderie, which is important. It's even the most important thing. If there's unity on and off the pitch, things flow more smoothly and naturally.”