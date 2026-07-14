Youri Tielemans completes £35m transfer to Man Utd as Belgian midfielders airs pride at fulfilling a childhood dream
Red Devils land Villa star in long-term deal
United have bolstered their midfield options with the acquisition of Tielemans, who joins the club on a contract that runs until June 2031. The 29-year-old moves to the Theatre of Dreams after an impressive stint at Aston Villa, where he recently captained Belgium to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The deal follows a period of significant activity in the United engine room, as the club looks to rebuild under new leadership.
According to recent reports, the Red Devils had considered several options this summer, even abandoning an Ederson deal to focus on other high-profile targets to support their tactical revamp.
Childhood dreams and trophy ambitions
Tielemans, who famously scored the opening goal in Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League final victory over Freiburg last season, expressed his immense pride at joining the 20-time English champions.
The midfielder has long been regarded as one of the most technically gifted ball-progressors in the Premier League, notably breaking the most defensive lines per 100 passes in the division last term.
“It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Man Utd. Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football,” Tielemans said.
“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”
Wilcox hails "outstanding" Belgian engine
United's recruitment team has been working hard to add proven experience to the squad, and Director of Football Jason Wilcox believes Tielemans represents the perfect profile for the club’s current trajectory. The Belgian’s ability to remain composed under pressure - ranking second in the league for line-breaking passes under duress - was a key factor in the pursuit.
“Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years. He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United,” Wilcox explained.
“Youri’s consistency is exceptional, and he will add further composure, creativity and leadership to our squad. We are delighted to welcome a player of his influence and experience, both on the pitch and within the dressing room, as we continue to build a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours.”
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Part of a wider midfield overhaul
The arrival of Tielemans is seen as a crucial step in replacing outgoing personnel. The squad has seen significant changes in recent weeks, including the departure of long-serving veteran Casemiro and a long-term injury to Manuel Ugarte. This necessitated a swift move in the transfer market to ensure the squad is competitive before the new campaign kicks off.
Tielemans joins other new arrivals in Manchester, as the Red Devils continue to spend heavily to close the gap at the top of the table. The club’s business continues to be a major talking point this window, especially after they recently confirmed a £50m ($67m) package for Andrey Santos from Chelsea, signalling a massive investment in the future of the United midfield.
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