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Mohamed Saeed

Man Utd agree club-record sale of Melvine Malard - with France international set to leave Red Devils for WSL rivals Chelsea in £850,000 transfer

M. Malard
Chelsea FC Women
WSL
Manchester United Women
Transfers

Chelsea are closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign France international forward Melvine Malard from Manchester United in what will be a club-record sale for the Red Devils. The 26-year-old is set to swap Manchester for London in a transfer that could reach as much as £850,000, marking a significant shift in power within the Women's Super League.

  • Red Devils cash in on record fee

    Manchester United are on the verge of finalising the departure of Malard to rivals Chelsea, according to The Guardian. It is understood the transfer fee could be as high as approximately £850,000, although some sources have suggested the deal will be closer to £750,000. The discussions are understood to be at the final stage and the move is expected to go through.

    United attempted to agree a new contract with Malard, who has one year remaining on her existing deal, but it became clear that the forward’s desire was to seek a new challenge. United then did not wish to lose a high-value player on a free transfer next summer.


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    Man Utd will reinvest the transfer fee

    Malard enjoyed a productive spell in Manchester, scoring four Champions League goals last term to help United reach a maiden European quarter-final, as well as six times in the WSL in 18 starts.

    The Guardian reports that United will reinvest the transfer fee into the squad, with Marc Skinner’s side expected to be active in the transfer market before the window closes on 3 September.

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    Reunion with Bompastor

    The move represents a major coup for Chelsea and their manager Sonia Bompastor. Malard is understood to have been a key target for Chelsea and they have tracked the former Lyon player for an extended period. The 26-year-old has previously played under the Chelsea boss Bompastor at Lyon and is understood to be looking forward to reuniting with the Frenchwoman.

    The two have a friendship that has lasted for more than a decade, since the coach encouraged her to swap the island of Reunion for Lyon as a youngster.

    For Chelsea, the move for Malard will strengthen their attacking options in a summer when they have also agreed a new contract for the England forward Aggie Beever-Jones.

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  • Arsenal snap up rising German star

    While Chelsea and United dominate the headlines, Arsenal have also been active in the market by securing one of Europe's brightest young talents. The Gunners have signed the 19-year-old Germany youth international forward Lisa Baum from the Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

    “This league is so competitive and Arsenal is a big club, so I’m excited to challenge myself and compete with the best,” Baum told Arsenal’s club website. “I want to win trophies and develop my game, and Arsenal feels like the perfect match to achieve that.”