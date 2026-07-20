Behind the scenes in Sao Paulo, a climate of deep pessimism has taken hold regarding the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward’s future with Corinthians.
According to reports from UOL, the striker was notably absent from a recent open training session held at the Neo Química Arena. This absence was not a coincidence but rather a calculated move by the club to prevent further economic liabilities. The technical staff, led by Fernando Diniz, had requested the session take place at the stadium following recent pitch maintenance, yet the star attraction was nowhere to be seen.