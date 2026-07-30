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Book Premier League 2026/27 Tickets
Caitlin Casey and Rob Norcup

How to get Premier League 2026/27 tickets: Matchday 1 fixtures, Arsenal vs Coventry City, Man City vs Bournemouth & more

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AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Leeds United
Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur
Coventry City
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Ipswich Town

All you need to know about securing Premier League tickets for the 2026/27 season

The English Premier League continues to be one of the best competitions in world football for non-stop drama and action, with some of the sport’s biggest clubs and well-known players producing electrifying excitement week in, week out. Following a sensational 2025/26 EPL season, global football fans are now drooling at the prospect of the 2026/27 kicking off.

Arsenal will be defending the crown, after securing their first league title for 22 years, but they are guaranteed to be given a tough test from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on all the latest Premier League ticket information, including where to buy them, how much they will cost and much more.

Premier League 2026/27 TicketsBook now

Upcoming Matchday 1 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureTickets
Fri Aug 21, 20:00Arsenal vs Coventry CityTickets
Sat Aug 22, 12:30Hull City vs Manchester UnitedTickets
Sat Aug 22, 15:00Everton vs Crystal PalaceTickets
Sat Aug 22, 15:00Ipswich Town vs SunderlandTickets
Sat Aug 22, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs Leeds UnitedTickets
Sat Aug 22, 17:30Brentford vs Tottenham HotspurTickets
Sun Aug 23, 14:00Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston VillaTickets
Sun Aug 23, 14:00Manchester City vs BournemouthTickets
Sun Aug 23, 16:30Newcastle United vs LiverpoolTickets
Mon Aug 24, 20:00Fulham vs ChelseaTickets

Upcoming Matchday 2 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureTickets
Fri Aug 28, 20:00Crystal Palace vs Manchester CityTickets
Sat Aug 29, 12:30Liverpool vs Nottingham ForestTickets
Sat Aug 29, 15:00Bournemouth vs EvertonTickets
Sat Aug 29, 15:00Coventry City vs Hull CityTickets
Sat Aug 29, 17:30Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle UnitedTickets
Sun Aug 30, 14:00Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove AlbionTickets
Sun Aug 30, 14:00Leeds United vs BrentfordTickets
Sun Aug 30, 14:00Sunderland vs FulhamTickets
Sun Aug 30, 16:30Manchester United vs Ipswich TownTickets
Mon Aug 31, 20:00Aston Villa vs ArsenalTickets

How to buy Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portals.

Top-tier British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders.
  2. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked on loyalty points.
  3. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're unable to secure seats through official club routes or you're looking to source last-minute tickets, it could be worth checking out verified secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub.

How much are Premier League tickets?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

It's also worth noting that the Premier League continues to cap 'away' tickets at £30. So, if you're looking for a cheaper option or to broaden your chances of getting to a match, you might want to check out your team's away fixtures.

Below, GOAL has broken down the 2026-2027 Premier League clubs, their home stadiums, average matchday ticket prices as well as expected season ticket ranges.

2026/27 Premier League clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult General Admission)Season Ticket RangeTickets
ArsenalEmirates Stadium£31 - £168£1,290 - £2,195Arsenal Tickets
Aston VillaVilla Park£49 - £99£703 - £1,297Aston Villa Tickets
BournemouthVitality Stadium£43 - £61£436 - £960Bournemouth Tickets
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium£30 - £60£485 - £635Brentford Tickets
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Community Stadium£34 - £78£630 - £995Brighton Tickets
ChelseaStamford Bridge£27 - £83£700 - £1,095Chelsea Tickets
Coventry CityCoventry Building Society Arena£32 - £45£625 - £800Coventry Tickets
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park£46 - £80£600 - £770Crystal Palace Tickets
EvertonHill Dickinson Stadium£55 - £75£640 - £965Everton Tickets
FulhamCraven Cottage£35 - £125£470 - £3,100Fulham Tickets
Hull CityMKM Stadium£24 - £35£396 - £600Hull City Tickets
Ipswich TownPortman Road£28 - £48£469 - £747Ipswich Tickets
Leeds UnitedElland Road£32 - £47£632 - £1,159Leeds Tickets
LiverpoolAnfield£30 - £62£734 - £931Liverpool Tickets
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium£30 - £60£490 - £1,030Man City Tickets
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford£32 - £97£646 - £1,177Man Utd Tickets
Newcastle UnitedSt James’ Park£24 - £75£380 - £987Newcastle Tickets
Nottingham ForestCity Ground£45 - £70£575 - £915Nottm Forest Tickets
SunderlandStadium of Light£35 - £56£590 - £720Sunderland Tickets
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium£40 - £125£856 - £2,223Tottenham Tickets

Premier League 2026/27 TicketsBook now

Are there any Premier League season tickets left?

Almost all Premier League clubs have sold out of general admission season tickets for the 2026/27 season.

Popular teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham operate long-standing waiting lists, some of which can stretch beyond 10–20 years. Tottenham, for instance, has a waiting list of over 80,000 fans, while Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly require decades of loyalty to secure a spot. Even clubs with smaller stadiums like Brighton and Bournemouth have limited or no availability due to high demand and tight capacity.

Fulham stands out for currently having a number of remaining season tickets available, with no formal waiting lists and allocations made on a first-come, first-served basis

Will I need a membership to purchase Premier League tickets?

In most cases, a membership is recommended or required to purchase Premier League tickets, especially for high-demand fixtures or clubs with strong followings. Most Premier League clubs operate a tiered ticketing system that prioritises:

  1. Season ticket holders
  2. Club members (paid annual memberships)
  3. General sale (if any tickets remain)

A membership typically grants early access to tickets, eligibility to collect loyalty points, and sometimes exclusive content or discounts. For top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, or Tottenham, holding a membership is often the only way to access regular match tickets, as general sale opportunities are rare to nonexistent.

That said, some clubs, particularly those with larger capacities or less consistent sellouts, may allow non-members to purchase tickets closer to matchday if inventory remains. Buying a membership significantly increases your chances and is often the most reliable route to securing seats.

Frequently asked questions

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.

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