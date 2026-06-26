Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Elliot Anderson transfer grade GFX

Anderson for £116m?! The ultimate example of 'English tax'

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is likely to once again be bust, with some huge names set to make big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionManchester City
Jose Mourinho Tottenham

Mourinho on shock Spurs sacking & how Son threat sealed fate

José Mourinho has opened up on his shock sacking by Tottenham a matter of days before the 2021 League Cup final, with the Portuguese revealing in an exclusive interview on the Beast Mode On Podcast that his threat to bench Heung-min Son immediately prior to a showpiece occasion at Wembley may have played some part in the decision to let him go.

J. MourinhoExclusive
Jose Mourinho Beast Mode On Podcast

🎥 | EXCLUSIVE: José Mourinho on Madrid return, Messi & more

New Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast as he exclusively discusses his sensational return to the Liga giants, the World Cup and whether England can finally end 60 years of hurt, and some of the joyous, and panful, experiences he's had in management to date. Mourinho also chats openly about his time at Tottenham, and the controversial nature of his sacking just days before the League Cup final, among many other intriguing topics in a must-see episode of the award-winning podcast.

ExclusiveJ. Mourinho
Argentina v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026

'I knew this could happen' - Romero speaks out on injury scare

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has downplayed fears of a serious knee injury after being forced off during Argentina's 2-0 World Cup victory over Austria. Romero was substituted early in the second half but remains optimistic about his recovery for the final group match, offering reassurance to both Argentina and Tottenham amid growing concerns about his long-term fitness.

C. RomeroArgentina
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
19Sunderland crestSunderland00000000
20Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur00000000
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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