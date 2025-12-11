Manchester United vs Bournemouth Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

For the third gameweek in a row, Manchester United will close out another round of Premier League fixtures when they host Bournemouth. The Red Devils will know their assignment and can jump into the Champions League spots should other results go their way.

The discourse around Manchester United would be so different today if not for that second-half blitz on Monday night. The Red Devils allowed Wolves to score their first league goal since October, and were level heading into the break. Ruben Amorim admitted he had an emotional halftime talk to wake his sloppy players up. The results were incredible as Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount scored in quick succession before Bruno Fernandes added one more to his tally from the spot. With two wins in three games, all they need is consistency. If Amorim can deliver a few more wins with tactical accuracy, they can be hopeful for a top-four charge.

Bournemouth had some relief on the weekend as they ended their losing run. The Cherries held Chelsea to a goalless draw. Antoine Semenyo thought he had given them the early lead, but the VAR cut his celebrations short. Andoni Iraola's men are winless in six games and have slipped down the table. Their ability to control games has evaporated as they are constantly involved in end-to-end games. Bournemouth are unbeaten in the Premier League against the Red Devils since 2023. They won back-to-back games at Old Trafford and are eyeing a rare hat-trick as well. The Cherries need to raise the bar significantly to get a result.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. It can be streamed on Sky Go. Fans in the US can enjoy the game on USA Network and Universo. They can live-stream it on DirecTV Stream and Sling.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Key Matchups

Bruno Fernandes vs Tyler Adams: There were concerns over Fernandes losing his attacking shine in his new defensive role. But the Portuguese playmaker delivered a stellar performance against Wolves. With six assists this season, he is just behind Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal in the European assist charts. He will be looking to add more to his tally as Adams will be keen to silence him. The American midfielder returns from his one-game suspension and will be hoping to arrest Bournemouth's poor form.

Mason Mount vs Adam Smith: After an injury-hit start to the season, Mount is slowly growing into the team. He scored his second goal in three games and is making the left forward role his own. A consistent run of games will help the Champions League winner get back to his best. Smith is an old-school defender and never goes out of position to track and lock down Mount.

Noussair Mazraoui vs Marcus Tavernier: Tavernier has been excelling for Bournemouth in multiple roles. He started as a deep-lying midfielder against Chelsea in Adams' absence. But he will be expected to return to the right-wing to terrorise Mazraoui. The former Bayern Munich defender has to be careful in his channel defending to not allow Tavernier to cut in and use his left foot.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Manchester United haven't kept a clean sheet in eight games. Bournemouth had 13 shots against Chelsea but failed to find the back of the net. So when these two sides meet, there will be goals. The hosts snapped a similar losing run at Old Trafford against Brighton earlier. They will also be expected to foil the Cherries' revival hopes and inflict another defeat on them.

GOAL'S Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Old Trafford will host the game on Monday, 15th December 2025 at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 15:00 ET.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Benjamin Sesko returned to light training for the Red Devils ahead of the weekend clash. But the manager is expected to stick with the front three of Matheus Cunha, Mbeumo and Mount. Harry Maguire is still out as he recovers from his knock. Lisandro Martinez will be hopeful of a first start in 10 months as their backline continues to be plagued by injuries.

Predicted Lineups: Lammens; Mazraoui, Martinez, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

Bournemouth team news

Marcos Senesi suffered a muscle cramp, but he will be expected to lineup for them again. Adams returns from his suspension and will slot straight into the lineup. It will prompt Tavernier to return to the right wing. Lewis Cook is suspended, and Ben Gannon Doak is sidelined with a hamstring injury, along with Ryan Christie.

Predicted Lineups: Petrovic; Smith, Senesi, Diakite, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

The Cherries were minutes away from completing a historic league double against Manchester United. Antoine Semenyo gave them an early lead as they were inches away from grabbing a second goal in the second half. However, Evanilson saw a red card for colliding with Mazaroui with ill intent. The game turned on its head as United put immense pressure. It paid off as Rasmus Hojlund scored in the 96th minute to deny Bournemouth a league double. For the second season running, the Cherries won the first game against the Red Devils and were denied a double from winning positions in the second game.

Standings

