Ruben Amorim reveals 'crucial for our life' half-time speech to 'sloppy' Man Utd players during clash with rock-bottom Wolves

Speaking after the match, Amorim said that he demanded more clarity and conviction from his players during the interval.

"It wasn't tactical," he said. "It was so clear we are dominating the games but not finishing the plays as we should. We need to be better in the details. Trying to explain to the players we have 45 minutes to win the three points that are crucial for our life."

Amorim criticised the sloppiness that followed Fernandes’ opener, saying it handed Wolves, who are rock bottom of the Premier League with only two points, a belief they didn’t previously have.

"Once again, after we scored a goal, we were a little bit sloppy on the ball and that gave a little bit of hope to the opponent," he said. "We should have finished that half in the different way, and then in the half time they understood that we have everything to win the game, to win three points – and they did that."

Despite bouncing back to secure a comfortable win that edges United close to the Champions League spots, Amorim refused to entertain discussions about the significance of sixth place.

He added: "Nothing. It's always the same feeling we should have more points. But that's in the past, let's focus on the future. Bournemouth (on Monday) is going to be a different world. So we need to to know that, but in our club, it doesn't matter. We need to to improve the way we play."

The manager also confirmed that United remain in negotiations with Cameroon, the Ivory Coast and Morocco in the hope of delaying the departures of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Let's wait for the middle of the of the week," he added. "I don't know for sure, but we are doing our job and the national teams are talking with us and that is a good sign."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!