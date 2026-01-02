Kennet Eichhorn: Why Man Utd, Real Madrid & Barcelona are all interested in Hertha Berlin's 16-year-old Toni Kroos regen

Fast-forward to the present day, and that feels like nothing more than a pipedream for Hertha. Windhorst is long gone, with 777Partners having acquired a 64.7 per cent majority stake in March 2023, and he left a €40m debt hanging over the club that has yet to be paid, while there has been no immediate surge back towards the German top-flight.

Hertha came ninth in the 2. Bundesliga in 2023-24 and flirted with relegation for much of last season, with Cristian Fiel relieved of his managerial duties in February. However, the subsequent appointment of Stefan Leitl has provided a much-needed lift. The former Greuther Furth and Hannover boss eventually guided Hertha to the safety of 11th place, and has Hertha firmly in the mix for promotion at the midway point of the current campaign.

Leitl has transformed Hertha into a far more organised, disciplined outfit, but has also been unafraid to take risks. The one that has paid off most so far is the fast-tracking of 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn, who has established himself as a regular starter in just a few short months.

The all-action midfielder has made the Hertha faithful start believing again, earning a spot in Germany's Under-17 set-up along the way. But his future surely lies away from the Olympiastadion. Indeed, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all reportedly registered their interest in Eichhorn ahead of the January transfer window.

GOAL brings you the lowdown on the supremely gifted teenager who has lit up the German capital with his unique skillset...