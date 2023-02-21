Verona want to add free agent Jurgen Locadia to their squad, writes Nicolo Schira.
The 29-year-old Dutch forward has spent the majority of his career at PSV, while also enjoying a spell with Brighton.
Vinicius Junior: “This is Real Madrid. I want to stay here, continue to making more history — this is my home” ⚪️🇧🇷 #UCL pic.twitter.com/mtC3HTLIUn— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2023
New Barcelona signing Julian Araujo has made his first extended comments since his transfer to Camp Nou was confirmed.
"I have been dreaming of a day like this for a long time. I am extremely excited to start a new chapter of my career with such an incredible club, FC Barcelona," Araujo said. "With hard work and focus, anything is possible. It is an honor to be here and I can’t wait to get to work."
Reims forward Folarin Balogun, who is in Ligue 1 on loan from Arsenal, will join a "very big club" this summer if not welcomed back to London, according to Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot.
Caillot does not expect Balogun to remain at Reims beyond 2022-23.
Real Madrid like what they've seen from Liverpool wonderkid Stefan Bajcetic and consider him a potential target for the future, claims Fichajes.
The 18-year-old has broken through into the Reds' first team this season and started against Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League.
Barcelona also hold distant interest in the midfielder, according to the report.