Getty
Revealed: Real Madrid's stance on Xabi Alonso's future as manager after Supercopa Clasico defeat deepens ex-midfielder's problems
Clasico defeats: Real Madrid miss out on major silverware
Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to Bundesliga title glory in his previous post, was considered to be the perfect candidate to take Real forward - as he knows all about the demands of operating under the brightest of La Liga spotlights.
He was able to end Madrid’s run of four consecutive losses to arch-rivals Barcelona when overseeing an eventful Clasico win in October 2025. Real did, however, come unstuck against the same opposition in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final.
They lost that contest, which was played out in Saudi Arabia, 3-2. Vinicius Junior registered a stunning solo goal for the Blancos, but they came up short in another bid for major silverware - having seen off cross-city neighbours Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.
- Getty Images Sport
Sack threat: Real Madrid's stance when it comes to Alonso
Real have now suffered defeat in five of their last six meetings with Barca, and that is not a record that sits well with president Florentino Perez and the club’s board. They have seen Alonso struggle to generate consistency this season.
He endured a run of two wins in eight between November 4 and December 10, leading to initial talk of a change in the dugout arising. That is back following another reversal against Barca, but it is claimed that Real are prepared to be patient before wielding any axe.
Jose Feliz Diaz reports for AS: “Despite the defeat against Barcelona,
the manager’s job is not in danger. It’s a time for analysis and finding solutions to the team’s problems.”
He added: “The Super Cup and Real Madrid’s performance in it keep Xabi Alonso’s job alive. At the club, defeats don’t strengthen the team. Never, but the one in Jeddah against Flick’s Barcelona gives the former Bayer Leverkusen coach a chance to remain at the helm.
“There was no ultimatum, because, as we’ve been saying for several weeks, it’s all about the feeling, and as such, Real Madrid’s performance in the final of the first title of the season opens the door to improved performance, rather than directly pointing the finger at the coach.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Injury headache: Why the Blancos are prepared to work with Alonso
Rather than force Alonso through the exits, Real intend to work with him. It is acknowledged that injuries have done his cause few favours this season. Diaz went on to say: “The first priority, without a doubt, is physical improvement and finally halting the haemorrhaging of injuries plaguing the Real Madrid squad.
“There isn’t a single match where a player doesn’t get injured. In the semi-final, [Ferland] Mendy was injured, and in the decisive match, it was [Dean] Huijsen who ended up with a serious muscle strain.
“Niko Mihic’s return to the medical department won’t be the only change to the Real Madrid first team. The coaching staff needs to find the right formula to improve the squad’s fitness, and they’ll do so with the club’s support. At Valdebebas, they believe there’s still time to have a good season, but that hinges on improving the team’s physical condition.”
- Getty
January transfer plans: Will Real Madrid spend in winter window?
Real could seek a quick fix by dipping into the winter transfer market, but that is not an approach that they have historically favoured as value can be difficult to find in January windows.
Diaz said of plans in 2026: “For the moment, no one has mentioned entering the winter transfer market. It’s a transfer period they don’t believe in, just as they don’t trust the youth academy.
“Some of them will feature in the Copa del Rey match against Albacete, but so far there ‘s been no indication that they’re considering the younger players as a solution for this season, apart from Gonzalo [Garcia], who was already a first-team player.”
Real will be in cup action again when travelling to Albacete on Wednesday. They will return to home soil for a Liga meeting with Levante on Saturday and a Champions League clash with Ligue 1 giants Monaco.
Advertisement