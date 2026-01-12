Lucas Paqueta selection bombshell revealed as 'disillusioned' West Ham star tries to force transfer after outburst over handling of betting case

The Guardian claims that Flamengo are prepared to pay €40 million (£35m/$47m) for Paqueta. West Ham are, however, reluctant to part with their prized asset midway through what has become a relegation battle in the East End.

They are aware that Paqueta’s creativity could be crucial to their cause in an ongoing bid to clamber out of the Premier League’s bottom three and away from danger. However, their hand may be forced when it comes to a sale.

Paqueta has cut a frustrated figure ever since he became caught up in a saga regarding alleged breaches of Football Association betting regulations. He was cleared of those charges in 2025 and freed to focus on his football again.

He has told Globo of the strain that episode took on his professional and private lives: “Without a doubt, it was a very difficult time, not only for me but for my family. My wife and I went through two long, painful years, but with a happy ending. This also strengthened our marriage, our history as a family: me, her, and the children. I'm happy it ended the way it did; I fought hard against it, and it's very difficult not being able to speak, to hear various narratives and not being able to tell your side of the story.

“It was difficult for me; I had psychological support to deal with all of this, with some of the problems. Now it's about enjoying this moment, being able to play a little lighter again, without this weight, without this fear, and being happy on the field.”

