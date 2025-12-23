Captain, leader... legend? John Terry's most controversial Chelsea moments - ranked

Within the walls of Stamford Bridge, at least, Terry will always be an icon, having led the club to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and an elusive Champions League crown during a glittering era as their charismatic, hardman skipper, earning himself the tagline 'Captain, leader, legend' among the Chelsea faithful.

Among neutrals and rival fans, however, the former centre-back is a widely abhorred after a string of high-profile misdemeanours and brushes with the law, with two incidents in particular between the late noughties and early 2010s standing out in people's minds.

But what has led to Terry's reputation sinking so low? Below, GOAL reflects on the nine most controversial moments of the Chelsea hero's storied career...