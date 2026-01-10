MUWGetty/ GOAL
Jack McRae

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Phallon Tullis-Joyce shuts out the Gunners! Ten-player Red Devils survive Jayde Riviere red card as USWNT goalkeeper earns valuable WSL point

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was the hero as 10-player Manchester United clung on to steal a 0-0 draw away at Arsenal in the first WSL game of the new year. The visitors were reduced to 10 midway through the second half when Jayde Riviere was sent off, but held firm to keep a clean sheet and ensure the Gunners do not pull further away from them at the top of the table.

The eagerly-awaited return of the WSL and a clash between third and fourth began in a rather stop-start manner, with a number of players going down injured and impacting the flow of the game. United had started the brighter and Arsenal’s Anneke Borbe was forced into an incredible fingertip save to push Fridolina Rolfo’s header from a Jessica Park cross onto the bar after just five minutes.

It was the wake-up call the hosts needed, and the Gunners held the lion’s share of possession, albeit without creating too many chances, for much of the game. Tullis-Joyce made one fine stop from Olivia Smith from close range following a six-yard box scramble in Arsenal’s best chance of the half.

The second period began in an equally scrappy manner with neither side seizing the initiative. Sloppy passes and individual errors plagued the players who at times looked like they were still on their winter break. With 25 minutes to go, United right-back Riviere was sent off for a ridiculous lunge which earned her a deserved second yellow card.

With United shutting up shop and determined to cling onto a point, Arsenal turned up the heat on the Red Devils. The Gunners' forwards had chances: Alessia Russo pounced upon a loose ball to fire low and Stina Blackstenius produced a clever flick, but both were denied by the USWNT goalkeeper. The hosts pushed and pushed for a late winner, the 37,000-strong crowd willing them on, but were unable to find a way past the giant in the United net.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Emirates Stadium...

  • PTJGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (9/10):

    Was a dominant presence in her penalty area and came up with a series of strong stops to keep the Gunners at bay.

    Jayde Riviere (3/10):

    The right-back earned herself a yellow card early in the second half and made a thoughtless lunge to pick up a second caution and a sending off. A moment of madness for the 24-year-old who almost cost her side.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    The Manchester United skipper stood up to the test and led her defence well, especially when reduced to 10 players.

    Dominique Janssen (8/10):

    The former Arsenal player was the standout performer in the United backline, cutting out a number of crosses and giving Russo little change up front.

    Anna Sandberg (6/10):

    Sandberg was good up and down the left flank and kept Beth Mead quiet. 

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (7/10):

    A reliable figure at the heart of the Red Devils' midfield, Miyazawa rarely set a pass astray and helped relieve pressure on her team.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (6/10):

    Similarly tidy to Miyazawa, the Sweden international played in a double pivot and allowed Park the freedom to roam.

    Jessica Park (6/10):

    A bright spark and did her best to drive the visitors up the pitch, but struggled to showcase her talent with the Gunners so dominant in possession.

  • Liverpool v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Fridolina Rolfo (6/10):

    Came close with a great header, but was denied by a better save from Borbe. The former Barcelona star was taken off in a quiet second half.

    Elisabeth Terland (5/10):

    Terland was a passenger for much of the hour she was on the pitch and replaced by Lea Schuller.

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    The French forward worked hard for the away side, but did little in attack.

  • Manchester United v Hammarby: UEFA Women's Champions League Second Qualifying RoundGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Lea Schuller (5/10):

    The new signing from Bayern Munich made her debut for the club, but was isolated up front with United trying to hang on for a point.

    Simi Awujo (N/A):

    The midfielder was brought on after an hour, but subbed off 10 minutes later after Riviere was given her marching orders. 

    Hanna Lundkvist (6/10):

    Brought on to add an extra defender for the final 20 minutes and plug the gap left by the Canadian right-back.

    Lisa Naalsund (N/A):

    Came on late in the game.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Set up to soak up pressure and hit the Gunners on the break, the United boss will be happy with a point at the Emirates – particularly with 10 players.

0