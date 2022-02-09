Zouma has his two cats taken away from him by RSPCA after West Ham star filmed kicking & hitting animal
The Official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021
Stephen Darwin
Getty Images
The RSPCA have taken both of Kurt Zouma's cats into care while investigations continue after the West Ham star was filmed kicking and hitting one of them in a video posted to social media.
An RSPCA spokesperson said: "The two cats are now in RSPCA care. "They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues."
More follows...