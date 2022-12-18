'I'm still positive' - Zakaria optimistic about Chelsea loan spell despite playing just twice so far

Denis Zakaria will not be giving up on a testing loan spell at Chelsea despite being restricted to just two appearances so far.

Swiss star joined from Juventus

Struggling for regular game time

Signed by Tuchel, working under Potter

WHAT HAPPENED? The Switzerland international completed a season-long move to Stamford Bridge from Serie A giants Juventus during the summer transfer window. Game time has proved hard to come by, with the midfielder only featuring in Champions League and Carabao Cup clashes againstDinamo Zagreb and Manchester City respectively. The 26-year-old was replaced in each of those contests but he remains determined to make a success of his time in England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zakaria has told reporters of the challenges he faces and desire to prove a point with Premier League heavyweights: “I’m still positive about it all, and then I’ll see what will happen. I still need to improve some things and show the coach what I can. When I get to play, I have to show that I am good. It has not been enough so far, but I work hard to get my chance in this big club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zakaria was signed by Thomas Tuchel, but saw Chelsea make a change in the dugout shortly after his arrival and is yet to convince Graham Potter that he is deserving of a regular role for the Blues across multiple competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in competitive action on December 27 when taking in a Premier League home date with Bournemouth.