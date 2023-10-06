Paris Saint-Germain starlet Xavi Simons is attracting interest from Manchester City and Barcelona after an impressive start on loan at RB Leipzig.

Simons hitting the right notes in Germany

Man City & Barca show interest

PSG have no plans to part with the player

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international has already established himself as an integral part of the Leipzig setup after joining the club for the duration of the 2023-24 season. So far, he has been nothing short of sensational, scoring three goals and adding four assists in six games in the Bundesliga.

Simons' form has drawn the attention of Barcelona and Manchester City, according to a report in Fichajes. It is believed that the two teams have been monitoring his progress for quite some time and might make a move when his loan deal ends next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, according to another report in 90min, PSG have made it clear to the player that they view him as a long-term prospect and have no intention of parting ways with him. The French champions want him to get regular minutes at a top division in Europe and also in the Champions League before inducting him into the squad and hence a loan move was arranged to Leipzig.

WHAT NEXT? If Simons continues with his rich vein of form, it is likely that he will be back at the Parc des Princes next summer which will force Barcelona and City to focus on other targets.