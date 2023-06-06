Wrexham's massive wage bill set to be almost double that of League Two rivals as owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney target back-to-back promotions

Wrexham’s wage bill in 2023-24 is reportedly set to be double that of League Two rivals, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney targeting promotion.

Dragons back in to the Football League

Hollywood co-owners calling the shots

Ambitious long-term project in North Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are preparing to rejoin the Football League ranks for the first time in 15 years, with the record books rewritten en route to landing the National League title in 2022-23. Phil Parkinson’s side ended a memorable campaign with over 100 points and a century of goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ambition remains high at the renamed SToK Racecourse, with Hollywood co-owners eager to bounce up another division. With that in mind, the Daily Mail claims that Wrexham’s wage bill will dwarf that of fourth-tier opponents.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There will be some, such as Class of ‘92-funded Salford, that can look to compete with Wrexham on the money front, but the Welsh outfit are prepared to spend big again in a long-term project that is intended to make them a Premier League club at some stage in the future.

WHAT NEXT? McElhenney and Reynolds have invested heavily in Wrexham during their tenure – both emotionally and financially – with the latter said to be disappointed that his commitments with the latest Deadpool movie, which is due for release in November, will force him to delay any visits to Wales at the start of the new season.