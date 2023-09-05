Wrexham collecting 'relevant information' as club consider appeal after missing out on striker Luke Armstrong

Wrexham are collecting information before appealing for Luke Armstrong's failed transfer registration on deadline day.

WHAT HAPPENED? Harrowgate Town goalkeeper Luke Armstrong was closely linked with a move to Wrexham this summer and the Welsh club had agreed a deal to sign the player but the deal fell through at the last moment on deadline day as they did not complete the required documentation in time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons have now requested information from the English Football League and, on the basis of that, they will decide whether to appeal for the player's transfer registration.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The club wrote in a statement, "Further to Saturday's statement on the rejection of Luke Armstrong's transfer registration, Wrexham AFC can confirm the Club is still actively collating all the relevant information regarding a potential appeal against the decision. Late this afternoon we requested key information from the EFL, which we are informed we should receive tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. A further update will be issued in due course until which time no further comment will be made."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Phil Parkinson's side will be next seen in action against Newcastle U21 side in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday.