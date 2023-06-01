‘Overwhelmed with happiness’ - Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney leave organisers stunned with £5,000 donation for charity football match

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney surprised organisers of a charity football match with a £5,000 donation benefiting Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

WHAT HAPPENED? The co-owners of Wrexham AFC made a remarkable gesture by donating £5,000 to a charity football match aimed at raising funds for the children's ward at Wrexham Maelor Hospital. The unexpected gift came as a pleasant surprise to the organisers, who were initially targeting a goal of £5,000, a target that has now been doubled thanks to the Hollywood duo's generous contribution.

Andrew Ruscoe, the chairman, co-founder, and manager of FC United of Wrexham, expressed his astonishment and happiness at the donation, stating that he was overwhelmed with joy upon seeing the contribution from Ryan and Rob.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We didn't expect it. I just went on social media and people were going wild. When I saw the donation from Ryan and Rob, I was absolutely overwhelmed with happiness," Ruscoe stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The significance of the children's ward hits close to home for Mr. Ruscoe, as his daughter received treatment there for breathing issues, and his son also sought medical care at the hospital. However, this is not the first time Reynolds has supported the Wrexham community. He previously donated £1,600 for new kits for the U12s team, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to the club.

IN A PHOTO:

FC United of Wrexham/PA

WHAT NEXT? The unexpected donation from Reynolds and McElhenney set a positive tone for the charity football match, creating momentum and increased awareness for the event. The doubled fundraising goal of £10,000 provides an opportunity to make an even greater impact on the children's ward at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.