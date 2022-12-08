World Cup trophy: What it is made of, who made it & how much FIFA award is worth

Have you ever wondered how much the World Cup trophy is worth and what it is made of?

The World Cup trophy is one of the most iconic, most sought-after, prizes in the world of sport. It is awarded every four years, to the nation that wins the football World Cup.

Since 1974, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Spain and Brazil players have had the chance to lift the trophy above their heads. But who made the award? And how much is it actually worth?

So if you're wondering, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup trophy.

What is the World Cup trophy made of?

Material: 30,875 carats of 18 karat gold, malachite Weight: 6.175kg Dimensions: 36.5cm x 12.5cm Designer: Silvio Gazzaniga

The World Cup trophy is made up of 30,875 carats of 18 karat (75 per cent) gold with bands of malachite around the base. Though it has the appearance of being so, it is technically not made of solid gold.

How much does the World Cup weigh?

The trophy weighs 6.175kg and measures 36.5cm high by 12.5cm wide. The trophy is actually hollow inside, but still contains 4,927 grams of pure gold.

Who made the World Cup trophy?

Sculptors from seven countries sent in submissions for what was to become the new World Cup trophy. This was to replace the Jules Rimet in 1974. Eventually, it was commissioned to the Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga, as FIFA decided to go with his design.

The Milanese man would also go on to design the original UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies.

Is the current World Cup trophy the only one in circulation?

Yes, the current trophy is the only one that exists in circulation.

A bronze replica is made for winning nations to keep, but there is only one golden version.

Famously, Brazil were allowed to keep the Jules Rimet trophy having won it for the third time in 1970. That trophy was subsequently stolen from the Brazilian FA headquarters.

How much is the World Cup trophy worth?

The World Cup trophy is the most expensive sports award on the planet. According to rates in December 2022, the gold content in the trophy alone was worth $250,000 (£204k). Experts estimate that the trophy is worth $20 million (£16m).

This figure easily usurps the value of MLB's World Series ($18,600), the UEFA Champions League Trophy ($10,000) and the NHL's Stanley Cup ($23,000).