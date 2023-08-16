'It feels like we've won the World Cup!' - Sarina Wiegman hails England's 'unbelievable' win against Australia as Lionesses progess to final

England boss Sarina Wiegman showered her heroic players in praise after the Lionesses beat Australia to reach the World Cup final.

WHAT HAPPENED? England beat tournament co-hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the Women's World Cup for the first time. Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured the win, sparking jubilant celebrations at the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC One after the match, England manager Wiegman said: "We achieved the final! Unbelievable, it feels like we won the whole thing but we didn't. An away game at this incredible stadium, it was a hard game but again, we found a way to win. We scored three goals, in this team there is ruthlessness, up front and defence. We really want to win. We stick together and we stick to the plan and it worked again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England's win was a historic one for Wiegman herself, as she is the first manager to guide two different countries to Women's World Cup finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND?: England will take on Spain - another final debutant - on Sunday. Before the competition, Jorge Vilda's side had never won a knockout match at a major tournament.