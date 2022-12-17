Wolves and Aston Villa preparing January offers for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha

Premier League clubs Wolves and Aston Villa are eyeing a January move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

Struggling for form in Spain

Atleti ready to listen to offers

A move to England is an option

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The two English sides have made contact with the player's representatives, GOAL understands, with a view to making a January offer. Those enquiries are likely to prompt a conversation over his future as the transfer window approaches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has a contract which runs until the summer 2026 - having only joined from Hertha Berlin in August 2021 - but is said to be open to a move to the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cunha has made 54 appearances for Atletico, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in that time. However, he is yet to score this season, with only two assists coming this term across 17 appearances in all competitions.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Shutterstock

DID YOU KNOW? The 23-year-old won gold with Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and actually scored in the 2-1 win over Spain in the final.

WHAT NEXT FOR CUNHA? Evidently, it hasn't been a great season for Cunha, who also failed to make the Brazil World Cup squad, but a move to the Premier League could help him rediscover some form.