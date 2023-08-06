Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has been dropped from the squad for the Seagulls' final pre-season friendly. Here's why.

Caicedo out of team

Given weekend off to focus on Luton game

Chelsea still in talks

WHAT HAPPENED? Caicedo was left out of the squad by Roberto de Zerbi for the Seagulls' final pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano which raised eyebrows as the midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea. As per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, the decision was made to give the Ecuadorian a full weekend off to maintain focus on their Premier League season opener against Luton Town.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are very adamant regarding their decision to sign Caicedo as they look for a pivot for their midfield after the departure of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. While talks have been constant between the two clubs, they have not been very fruitful as Brighton have held to their asking price.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CAICEDO?: The weekend off for the Ecuadorian should help him make his decision on whether to push for a move away from the Amex Stadium or stay with De Zerbi's team.