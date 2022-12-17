Who is Ethan Mbappe? Kylian's younger brother who made his PSG debut at 15 years old

The teenager came off the bench to replace Fabian Ruiz in a friendly win against Paris FC this week.

At just 15 years old, Ethan Mbappe made his senior debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Friday when the Ligue 1 champions faced Paris FC in a mid-season friendly.

Christophe Galtier's men are getting in shape ahead of the return to domestic action after the World Cup.

PSG may be without Kylian Mbappe for their preparations due to his involvement at the World Cup final, but at least one Mbappe was around to grab the spotlight as his younger brother got his first run out for the French champions.

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about the youngster.

When did Ethan Mbappe make his PSG debut?

The teenager was included in the PSG squad for their friendly against Paris FC on Friday, December 17.

The likes of Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Renato Sanches were included in the starting XI, while the younger Mbappe was named among the substitutes.

He came off the bench after 45 minutes to replace Fabian Ruiz with PSG leading through a Nordi Mukiele goal.

Ismael Gharbi doubled PSG's lead shortly after Mbappe came off the bench before Paris FC pulled one back after the hour mark.

Which position does Ethan Mbappe play?

Mabppe, who turns 16 on December 29, plays as a central midfielder.

He featured in that role five times in the UEFA Youth League group stages for PSG's Under 19s this season.

Mbappe started just two of those matches - against Maccabi Haifa and Juventus - and registered an assist on both occasions as PSG went through as group winners.

Getty Images

When did Ethan Mbappe join PSG?

The younger Mbappe joined PSG's youth academy around the same time as his older brother was snapped up.

Kylian initially joined on loan from Monaco in 2017, the same year that Ethan became part of PSG's youth academy at the age of 11.

He progressed through the academy until he was called up to the U19s this summer.

How long is Ethan Mbappe's contract at PSG?

In June 2021, Ethan Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG. He is currently tied to the club until 2024.

Ethan invented Kylian's famous celebration

Many believe that it is Kylian who came up with his famous goal celebration in which he folds his arms.

But L'Equipe has reported that it was actually Ethan who invented the move, pulling it off during a PlayStation game when he was playing against his older brother.