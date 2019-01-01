Who is Brazil vs Argentina referee Roddy Zambrano?

The South American official will be in charge of a massive match at the Copa America

Roddy Zambrano will be the referee in charge of a blockbuster Copa America semi-final clash between and on Tuesday.

The Ecuadorian has been FIFA listed since 2012 and began his career in 's competition.

At 41, Zambrano has already officiated 250 senior games, dishing out 1203 yellow cards and 60 reds during that span.

He has only given 89 penalties across his career however suggesting he's not easily swayed to point to the spot.

Zambrano is not short on big-game experience either - having previously refereed matches at the 2016 Olympics, the U-20 World Cup in 2017 and the Copa Libertadores.

The Ecuadorian made his Copa America debut this year when he officiated a group stage clash between and with Zambrano awarding one penalty and handing out five yellows as the Incas won 3-1.

With VAR being used at the tournament, Zambrano is set for a tough test on Tuesday night in arguably the biggest match of his still-young career as Brazil tackle Argentina on home soil.

Both nations have failed to hit top gear so far at this year's edition of the Copa America with Lionel Messi recently admitting he's struggled to date.

"The truth is that it's not been my best Copa America, not what I expected," Messi said after Argentina beat 2-0.

"There are matches that occur in this way. You cannot play a lot, it's complicated for those of us who want to do something different, to avoid rivals.

"The important thing is that we won and we continue."

Brazilian coach Tite has meanwhile revealed just how much the semi-final match has been weighing on his mind.

“I couldn't sleep properly, I'm not Superman, I'm the way I am and I can deal with that," Tite said on Monday.

"Yesterday I woke up at 3.15 am, I was thinking about what I'm going to do."

With a place in the Copa America final on the line, both sides will be desperate to progress with Zambrano the man expected to control what could become an explosive affair.