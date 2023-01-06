When will Sancho be back for Man Utd? Ten Hag gives update after excluding England winger from his plans

Erik ten Hag wants Jadon Sancho back in his plans at Manchester United “as soon as possible", but says he will not “force this process”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international winger was dropped from the Red Devils’ first-team plans during the World Cup break, forcing him to sit out a training camp in Spain as he worked on his fitness away from the main group. Sancho has returned to Carrington since then, but has not taken in a competitive appearance for United since October 22 after seeing his general fitness and conditioning called into question.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed again on when Sancho will be welcomed back into the United fold, Ten Hag has told reporters: “I would like him back as soon as possible, but I can’t force this process. I have to show patience, although I don’t have patience because, you are right, we have a lack of options in the frontline. Jadon is one – when he is fit – who can contribute and then we have an extra option so we will have more chance of winning a lot of games. We have some hurdles still to take, but I think he’s in a good direction. I can’t force this process, so I don’t.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho has struggled to produce his best on a consistent basis for United since completing a £75 million ($89m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 – with eight goals and four assists recorded through 52 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? United have found form as a collective of late, suffering just one defeat in their last 16 games, and will be hoping to see that momentum help them to make a positive start to their 2022-23 FA Cup campaign when playing host to Everton in the third round on Friday.