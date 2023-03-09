When is the Europa League quarter-final draw? Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa League draw, including date, time and where to watch

It may be UEFA's second-tier club competition, but the Europa League still boasts plenty of appeal, not least because the prize of a place in next season's Champions League is on offer.

Some of Europe's biggest clubs compete in the tournament, and the 2022-23 edition features the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

The knockout stage of the competition is now well under way and teams will soon be whittled down to the final eight as the last 16 ties are decided.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Europa League quarter-final draw, including date, time, teams and where to watch.

When is the Europa League quarter-final draw?

What: Europa League quarter-final draw Date: March 17, 2023 Time: 12 noon GMT (7am ET) TV & stream: uefa.com

The 2022-23 Europa League quarter-final draw will be held on Friday March 17, 2023.

The draw ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

It will take place immediately after the Champions League quarter-final draw, which will kick off at 11am GMT.

As well as the quarter-final draw, the route to the final will be mapped out on Friday, with a draw also being held to determine the semi-final fixtures.

Where to watch the Europa League quarter-final draw

The Europa League quarter-final draw will be available to stream live and for free on UEFA's official website.

Getty Images

Which teams are in the Europa League quarter-final?

A total of eight teams will be in the hat for the Europa League quarter-final draw. The identity of those teams will be confirmed on March 16 when the second legs of the last-16 ties are completed.

Among those hoping to be involved are Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United, Jose Mourinho's Roma and La Liga's Sevilla. Here are all the teams who could be in the mix:

Union Berlin or Union SG

or Bayer Leverkusen or Ferencvaros

or Sporting or Arsenal

or Roma or Real Sociedad

or Sevilla or Fenerbahce

or Manchester United or Real Betis

or Juventus or Freiburg

or Shakhtar or Feyenoord

How does the Europa League draw work?

The draw for the Europa League quarter-final is an open or free draw, which means that there are no restrictions such as seeding or country protection. That means we could potentially see Arsenal paired with Manchester United or Roma versus Juventus - in the event that they advance, of course.

The four quarter-final ties will be numbered one to four for the purposes of the semi-final draw that will follow immediately afterwards. Then, a draw will be held to determine which side of the draw will enjoy 'home' status in the final.

Europa League quarter-final, semi-final & final dates

Date Fixture April 13 Quarter-final leg 1 April 20 Quarter-final leg 2 May 11 Semi-final leg 1 May 18 Semi-final leg 2 May 31 Final

The 2022-23 Europa League quarter-final fixtures will be played in April, with the first leg scheduled for April 13 and the second leg being contested a week later on April 20.

Semi-final ties will also be two-legged affairs, with the first leg on May 11 followed by the second on May 18.

The 2023 Europa League final will be played on May 31, allowing teams a number of weeks to prepare.