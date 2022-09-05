When will Akanji make his Man City debut? Swiss defender waiting on bow after £15m transfer

Manuel Akanji is in line to make his Manchester City debut when the Blues face Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Switzerland international defender completed a £15 million ($17m) move to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day. He was unavailable for a Premier League clash with Aston Villa due to the birth of his second child, but could be included in Pep Guardiola’s plans for a first European outing of 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Akanji is ready to make his City debut against Sevilla, Guardiola said: “I think so. He feels good. He couldn’t be here [against Aston Villa] because he had a baby born, so congratulations to him, his wife and family. [But] he is ready, he came back really well from Dortmund. He’s trained one day. Friday afternoon he flew to his wife.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Akanji may be required to step straight in for City as they saw Kyle Walker forced off through injury towards the end of a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues already find themselves without the services of Aymeric Laporte, with the Spain international centre-half currently recovering from knee surgery.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola’s side are still waiting in a first Champions League crown and will be determined to establish early momentum when they open another group stage campaign on Spanish soil.