What is Liverpool's worst defeat under Jurgen Klopp?

The German tactician has brought the Premier League and Champions League to Anfield since 2015, but there have been some big losses along the way

's worst defeat under Jurgen Klopp was the 7-2 loss to on October 4, 2020.

Since Klopp took over in 2015, Liverpool have been beaten by five goals on three occasions, but their humiliation at Villa Park is the only time they have conceded more than five goals.

Liverpool were without some key players, but it remains one of the most unexpected results in recent memory.

More teams

Sadio Mane tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the game and goalkeeper Alisson was out after an injury in training, but Klopp’s side were second-best all over the pitch.

Stand-in keeper Adrian set the tone with a disastrous early error to give Ollie Watkins a tap-in, and Villa’s record signing went on to score a first-half hat-trick.

Former star Ross Barkley scored on his debut after signing on loan from , while the excellent Jack Grealish scored twice and John McGinn once.

"We had big chances which we did not use, but when you concede seven I’m not sure you can say it would have been 7-7,” Klopp admitted to BBC Sport after the game.

"Who wants to lose 7-2? Years ago, we told ourselves we wanted to create history. That was history but obviously the wrong type."

It might have seemed as though Villa were simply a bogey team, as Dean Smith’s side had beaten Liverpool 5-0 the previous season – albeit in markedly different circumstances.

In December 2019, Under-23 coach Neil Critchley took a team of reserves and youth-team players to Villa Park in a quarter-final, as Klopp and his first team were contesting the Club World Cup.

Liverpool were forced to split their squad in two but it arguably worked out well for both clubs. Klopp and co. won the Club World Cup while Villa reached the Carabao Cup final, where they were beaten 2-1 by .

City were the other team to have put five past Klopp’s Liverpool. They thrashed their rivals 5-0 early in the 2017-18 season, eventually going on to win the Premier League with 100 points as Liverpool finished fourth on 75.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the first half before Mane was sent off for a high tackle on goalkeeper Ederson. Jesus scored either side of half-time to make the game safe before a late double from Leroy Sane added gloss to the scoreline.

City also beat Liverpool 4-0 in July 2020, Pep Guardiola’s side restoring some pride after Liverpool had already won the title .

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 during their temporary stay at Wembley in October 2017, one of four occasions Klopp’s side have been beaten by three goals.

Article continues below

They famously lost 3-0 at Camp Nou before their eventual 4-0 comeback win over , while have beaten them 3-0 twice.

The first occasion came early in Klopp’s reign in December 2015, and the second ended their 18-match winning run and destroyed their hopes of an unbeaten season in February 2020.

Full list of Liverpool's worst defeats under Jurgen Klopp: