West Ham join transfer race for USMNT star Yunus Musah as former Arsenal trainee is linked with a return to England

West Ham have reportedly joined the race for United States international Yunus Musah after seeing him catch the eye at Valencia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder is a product of Arsenal’s academy system, having been on their books up until the age of 16. It was at that point that he headed to Spain, with senior debuts made for club and country at just 17 years of age.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah has endured a testing 2022-23 campaign alongside many of his team-mates at the Mestalla, but has posted two assists through 35 appearances and impressed many at the 2022 World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A return to England is now being speculated on for the highly-rated playmaker, who represented the Young Lions up to U18 level before switching allegiance to the USMNT. West Ham are the latest club to have been linked with Musah, with the Daily Mail claiming that a summer transfer raid could be launched in east London.

WHAT NEXT? Musah has previously been linked with a return to Arsenal or a switch to Liverpool, but it may be that a Premier League stepping stone is required before he truly convinces those at the top of English football.