Wayne Rooney gives his verdict on Declan Rice's £105m transfer after Arsenal hammer his MLS All Stars side

Wayne Rooney believes Declan Rice has to be the "leader" after Arsenal paid a club-record transfer fee of £105m ($137m) to sign him from West ham.

Rice joined Arsenal in the summer

Was impressive against MLS All-Stars

Rooney wants him to become the "leader" at Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international proved his mettle after starring in the Gunners' 5-0 win over MLS All-Stars on Wednesday, which was their first friendly in the United States. DC United coach Rooney, who was in charge of the MLS team, was impressed with Rice and backed him to be a "huge player" at the Emirates.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think could be the one who could... well, he has to be the leader now, really, I think of that Arsenal team," he told the Press Association.

"I saw Frank Lampard saying he felt Declan could be the Chelsea captain for the next 10 years if he went there. I think he can do that [for Arsenal] and he seems to have that character and I believe he will be a huge player for Arsenal," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has also put his weight behind Rice and insisted that Arsenal have the potential to win the 2023-24 Premier League after landing the midfielder. The Gunners have revamped their squad and have also made major signings such as Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as well as the 24-year-old.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Rice will hope to continue to shine for Arsenal in the next set of friendlies againt Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield final on August 6.