Watford

Watford Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Javi Gracia enjoyed a strong season with the Hornets where they achieved several benchmarks, and should do well to push on next season

The 2018-19 season saw Watford achieve their highest Premier League finish and highest points tally, and they will be eager to replicate their efforts for the upcoming season.

The Hornets finished in 11th place last season, though a 6-0 hammering by Manchester City in the FA Cup final is a memory that Javi Gracia will want to move on from.

They kick off the new campaign at home to Brighton before their first away trip sees them visit Everton a week later.

Gracia's side face a tougher finish to the campaign, however, with their final two matches seeing them host Man City before travelling to Arsenal on the closing day.

Watford's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Watford Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Watford v Brighton
17/08/2019 15:00 Everton v Watford
24/08/2019 15:00 Watford v West Ham United
31/08/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford
14/09/2019 15:00 Watford v Arsenal
21/09/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Watford
28/09/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Watford
05/10/2019 15:00 Watford v Sheffield United
19/10/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
26/10/2019 15:00 Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/11/2019 15:00 Watford v Chelsea
09/11/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Watford
23/11/2019 15:00 Watford v Burnley
30/11/2019 15:00 Southampton v Watford
03/12/2019 19:45 Leicester City v Watford
07/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace
14/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
21/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Manchester United
26/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Watford
28/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa
01/01/2020 15:00 Watford v Wolverhampton
11/01/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford
18/01/2020 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
21/01/2020 19:45 Aston Villa v Watford
01/02/2020 15:00 Watford v Everton
08/02/2020 15:00 Brighton v Watford
22/02/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Watford
29/02/2020 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
07/03/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford
14/03/2020 15:00 Watford v Leicester City
21/03/2020 15:00 Burnley v Watford
04/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Southampton
11/04/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Watford
18/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Norwich City
25/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United
02/05/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Watford
09/05/2020 15:00 Watford v Manchester City
17/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Watford

