WATCH: USMNT star Weston McKennie among the Leeds players slammed for ignoring fans at team hotel

Leeds players, including USMNT star Weston McKennie, angered supporters of the club before a ball was kicked in their 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Whites suffered another costly defeat

Stuck in a relegation battle

Fans disappointed with player behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites slipped a little further into the Premier League relegation dogfight on Sunday when suffering a heavy loss at the Vitality Stadium that has done their goal difference no favours and left them just one point above the drop zone. Javi Gracia’s squad were taunted with cries of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” on the south coast, with fans being left disappointed from start to finish. An abject display against the Cherries topped off another forgettable weekend for Leeds, with fans also questioning the antics of senior stars, as they ignored supporters when making their way out of the team hotel and onto the bus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United States international midfielder McKennie, who has come in for criticism of late, is among the Leeds players that passes through the hotel lobby without acknowledging those in attendance – including starry-eyed youngsters. Many Leeds players strolled through with their heads down and earphones on, with plenty glued to their phones. Arsenal's squad faced similar criticism ahead of their recent clash with London rivals West Ham, as players seemingly ignored the club's mascot when signing her shirt.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds players have been slammed for their actions, with questions asked on social media as to why they could not at least wave and smile at those that bothered to see them off at Bournemouth. The Whites are now stuck firmly in a rut that leaves them with just four games in which to preserve their Premier League status.