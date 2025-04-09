How to watch Women’s Euro 2025: TV schedule, fixtures, streaming links & more

The countdown to the next major football tournament is well and truly on

A football fiesta awaits this summer as Europe’s best female stars flock to Switzerland for the Women’s Euro 2025. Despite being delayed a year, as a result of COVID, the Women’s Euro 2022 proved to be a huge success with England’s Lionesses roaring to victory on home turf in front of a jubilant Wembley crowd. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general. If that was immense, Women’s Euro 2025, which gets underway on July 2, is set to be even bigger and better.

The Women’s European Championship has come a long way since the inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 1984. The format back then was very different to the current set-up, with the winners from four qualifying groups progressing to the semi-finals. The semis and final were both played over two legs, home and away. Sweden were crowned the 1984 queens of Europe after beating England on penalties, with both legs being won 1-0 by the home side.

The four-team format for the Finals remained in place for numerous Women’s Euros and years to come. It wasn’t until 1997 that the tournament would be expanded to 8 teams and a group phase was introduced. Germany lifted the trophy aloft in Oslo on that occasion as they defended the title they had won in 1995 and the Deutschland domination era was well and truly in full swing. In the 1989 tournament, when they won as West Germany, the German ladies would win 8 European titles in the space of 25 years.

Getty

A new name was etched in the Women’s European Championship trophy in 2017 when the Netherlands under Sarina Wiegman’s guidance were crowned champions. Wiegman would prove herself a coaching phenomenon when she led England to European glory in 2022. It was of course the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966.

If you thought Women’s Euro 2022 was epic, you haven’t seen anything yet. Exposure to women’s football and general interest in the game has exploded in recent years and we’re prepared for a scintillating summer in Switzerland. The growth of the game is also emphasised by the increase in prizemoney. The total prize pot for UEFA Women's Euro 2025 will be €41 million, which is more than double the €16 million received by national associations in 2022. All 16 competing teams will receive a fixed €1.8 million participation fee for qualifying for the final tournament which accounts for 70% of the overall allocated prize money. The remaining 30% will be made up of performance bonuses.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of Women’s Euro 2025, including the full match schedule, where all the action is taking place and how you can watch or stream every game live.

When is Women’s Euro 2025?

Getty Images

UEFA Women's Euro 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship is being held from July 2 until July 27.

31 matches will be played during the tournament with around 700,000 tickets available in total. While the sale of seats to the fans of the participating teams is done in close collaboration with each association, several additional tickets will also be released on womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch. Ticket prices range from CHF 25-40 (£20-35) for most matches, though they will rise to around CHF 90 (£75) for some of the bigger knockout encounters.

How to watch Women’s Euro 2025 in the UK?

Getty Images

Every Women's Euro 2025 match will be available to watch or stream free-to-air in the UK with either BBC (BBC iPlayer) or ITV (ITVX) showing live coverage. They will be sharing live coverage of the Women's Euro 2025 final on Sunday, July 27 from 5 pm (BST).

How to watch Women’s Euro 2025 in the US

Getty Images

Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast live by FOX Sports in the United States. US fans can stream the matches with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Women’s Euro 2025 coverage worldwide

Country Network/Streaming United Kingdom BBC, ITV Germany ARD, ZDF France TF1 Italy RAI Netherlands NOS Spain TVE Spain United States FOX Sports Australia Optus Brazil Livemode Brazil North Africa and Middle East beIN Sports MENA

Watch Women’s Euro 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

Getty Images

If you are not able to watch Women's Euro 2025 matches live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.

What is the Women’s Euro 2025 format?

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:

Group Teams A Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland B Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy C Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden D France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Where is Women’s Euro 2025 taking place?

Switzerland is staging the Women’s European Championship for the first time and the host nation will hope that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands was the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017 and England reigned supreme on home turf at the Women’s Euro 2022.

The Women’s Euro 2025 will be staged in the following Swiss cities and stadiums:

Stadium Location Capacity St. Jakob-Park Basel 35,689 Stadion Wankdorf Bern 32,997 Stade de Geneve Geneva 30,950 Stadion Letzigrund Zurich 24,186 Arena St.Gallen St.Gallen 18,251 Allmend Stadion Luzern Lucerne 16,496 Arena Thun Thun 10,187 Stade de Tourbillon Sion 9,570

What is the Women’s Euro 2025 schedule?