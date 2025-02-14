How to watch Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis: Date, time, fight card & more info

One of America’s brightest boxing talents has his sights on a world title in New York

Unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis returns to ring action against WBO champion Denys Berinchyk on Valentine’s Day night (Friday, February 14) in front of an adoring crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Super slick Davis, nicknamed 'The Businessman', had an impressive amateur career, winning silver medals at the World Championships and Olympic Games. He’s been fast-tracked since turning pro early in 2021 and is now challenging for a world title in just his 13th contest since hanging up the headgear.

Keyshawn Davis enters the fray boasting a perfect 12-0 record, with eight of his wins coming inside the distance. His most impressive stoppage win so far came last time out when he demolished Gustavo Lemos inside two rounds at a sold-out Scope Arena in his beloved backyard of Norfolk, Virginia. That stunning performance helped earn him a shot at Berinchyk’s world crown.

At the other end of the age scale, there’s Denys Berinchyk at 36 years old. Like Davis, the Ukrainian had a lengthy and admirable amateur record, fighting alongside national teammates such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk. Berinchyk only turned pro in 2015 when 27. He also enters the MSG Theater ring with an unblemished record, having won all of his 19 fights. Although Davis has blazed a trail, winning 12 fights in 4 years, it’s proved to be more of a plod for Berinchyk, with 19 wins in the space of 10 years. We’ve not seen the reigning WBO lightweight king in action since last May, when he recorded a shock victory by split decision against the three-division world champ, Emanuel Navarrete, to claim the vacant belt on his first fight on American soil. He now sets his sights on derailing the Davis locomotive.

Also on the card, there's an intriguing non-title super welterweight clash between Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer. Like with the main feature bout, both fighters are currently unbeaten, so someone's zero is destined to go. Zayas from Puerto Rico, who now fights out of Florida, has become a familiar face at the New York boxing venue and goes in search of a 7th win at MSG since 2021.

Let GOAL show you the full New York card details, including the time the action gets underway and how you can watch and stream all the live fights, including the feature Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis.

When is Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis?

Date Friday, February 14 Location Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, United States Time The ESPN+ show starts at 5 PM ET (Sky Sports 1 AM GMT – Saturday) Main event ring walks (approx) 11 PM ET (4 AM GMT – Saturday)

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis is being staged at The Theater at Madison Square Garden (known as the Felt Forum when it first opened in 1968), a multi-purpose venue in New York City's Madison Square Garden (MSG). It seats between 2,000 and 5,600 and is used for concerts, shows, sports and other events. The theatre is located beneath the main Madison Square Garden arena that hosts MSG's larger events. It began hosting boxing cards regularly in the 1990s, and the likes of Junior Jones, Roy Jones Jr, Arturo Gatti, and Shane Mosley all fought there during that era.

How to watch Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis in the US

In the United States, Berinchyk vs Davis will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $11.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $16.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $26.99) and 1 year costs $119.99.

How to watch Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis in the UK

In the UK, Berinchyk vs Davis will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+. If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Existing or new Sky Sports subscribers can stream Berinchyk vs Davis, and all Sky boxing cards, via the Sky Go App. This is free if you’re already a Sky Sports TV customer. It’s available for Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku, and game consoles. Again, 24 hours access on Sky Go is £14.99, while 1 month costs £34.99.

Watch Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis from anywhere with a VPN

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis Fight Card

Weight class Fight Lightweight (WBO title) Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis Super welterweight Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer Heavyweight Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias Welterweight Rohan Polanco vs Jean Carlos Torres Middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Connor Coyle Lightweight Abdullah Mason vs Manuel Jaimes

Denys Berinchyk professional boxing stats

Age: 36

36 Height: 170cm / 5′ 7″

170cm / 5′ 7″ Reach: 170 cm / 66.9"

170 cm / 66.9" Total fights: 19

19 Record: 19-0-0

19-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 47

Keyshawn Davis professional boxing stats