Watch: Ronaldo scores 800th career goal as Man Utd battle Arsenal

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal in all competitions on Thursday against Arsenal to briefly give his side a 2-1 lead before converting a penalty for No.801 after the Gunners had equalised.

The forward is recognised as the all-time top men's goalscorer, and he has continued to reach significant milestones upon his return to the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has made a habit of netting in important moments this year, as he's scored at least once in each of his five Champions League appearances, including two late winners, and scored five times in the Premier League.

Watch: Ronaldo scores 800th career goal

Ronaldo found the back of the net by sliding in a low pass from Marcus Rashford.

Below is the video of the finish for U.S. and UK audiences:

Who else but Ronaldo?



Manchester United leads 2-1.#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/E9EEZiisUY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2021

Ronaldo goalscoring by team

Team Goals scored Real Madrid 450 Manchester United 130 Portgual 115 Juventus 101 Sporting CP 5

