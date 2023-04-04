WATCH: Romelu Lukaku gets red card in crazy stoppage time fight between Inter and Juventus after late penalty

Romelu Lukaku scored a stoppage time penalty, yelled at Juventus fans, got into a scrap with the opposing team and saw red in a matter of seconds.

Lukaku equalises from spot

Gets red card in aftermath

Cuadrado and Handanovic also sent off

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku was already on a yellow before the stoppage time incident in the Coppa Italia first-leg clash, and his antics after levelling the score 1-1 from the spot led to a red card that will keep him out of the second leg. Juan Cuadrado and Samir Handanovic received red cards in the fracas for fighting.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an emotional goal for Lukaku, who has been criticised for his form and fitness throughout the campaign, with his own club questioning his weight. That context perhaps influenced his decision to participate in the arguing with opposing fans and players despite already being on a yellow card.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The striker will now be banned from the second leg of the semi-final as his time on loan at Inter winds down.