WATCH: Party time! Otamendi posts video of Argentina dressing room celebrations following World Cup semi-final win over Croatia

David Lynch
|
Nicolas Otamendi ArgentinaGetty Images
Argentina secured passage to the sixth World Cup final in their history as they beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

  • Argentina beat Croatia to reach World Cup final
  • Will face France or Morocco in showpiece fixture
  • Players celebrated victory with songs

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Scaloni's squad were understandably delighted with their victory and took to the dressing room to celebrate with a sing-song, as captured on film by defender Nicolas Otamendi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a slow start to this tournament saw them beaten by Saudi Arabia, Argentina have roared back to put themselves on the brink of a third World Cup win.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will be watching on with interest as France and Morocco meet on Wednesday with a place in the final at stake.

