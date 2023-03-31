WATCH: Nicolas Otamendi gets Lionel Messi World Cup trophy tattoo - and the PSG star LOVES it!

Lionel Messi has responded to Argentina team-mate Nicolas Otamendi getting a new tattoo that features him touching the World Cup trophy.

Albiceleste prevailed at Qatar 2022

Talismanic captain inspired triumph

Defender now boasts lasting memento

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner completed his medal collection in stunning fashion at Qatar 2022, with his seven-goal haul helping the Albiceleste to secure a global crown while he landed the second Golden Ball of his remarkable career. Celebrations on the back of that triumph in the Middle East have dragged on for several months, with no-nonsense centre-half Otamendi the latest to get a lasting reminder of what was achieved by Messi and Co.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has aired his pride at being etched onto the skin of a fellow countryman, saying of Otamendi’s design: “I saw a lot of spectacular things that were done because of the World Cup, but that a colleague, a friend like Otamendi getting this tattoo is something more than special!!! Thank you very much Ota!”

Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Argentina’s victorious squad got the chance to toast their World Cup success on Argentinian soil during the latest international break, as they took to the field in Buenos Aires, while Messi has now passed the 800-goal mark across all competitions while also becoming a centurion for his country.