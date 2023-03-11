WATCH: Mohamed Salah misses penalty with SHOCKING effort as he slices wide after VAR awards Liverpool a spot-kick for handball

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool where awarded a penalty for an Adam Smith handball, giving them a chance to level the scores up against Bournemouth. Salah stepped up for Liverpool's first spot-kick of the Premier League season and uncharacteristically blasted it wide!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were looking to capitalise on their 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United last week with a win on the south coast. The Reds were behind after Philip Billing scored the only goal of the game and they thought they had a route back into the game before Salah slammed his penalty wide.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool have a mountain to climb in midweek as they travel to face Real Madrid in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's men are 5-2 down on aggregate after a humbling defeat in the first leg at Anfield.