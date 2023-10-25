WATCH: Micah Richards splits his trousers on live TV! Pundit has wardrobe malfunction after imitating Kylian Mbappe's iconic celebration

Pundit Micah Richards saw his best Kylian Mbappe impression end in embarrassment as he ripped his trousers on live television.

Mbappe scores for PSG

Richards copies celebration

Rips trousers on live TV

WHAT HAPPENED? After seeing Mbappe score for PSG against Milan in the Champions League, Richards couldn't resist copying Mbappe's iconic goal celebration. The former Manchester City defender couldn't quite pull it off without incident, however, as it was quickly revealed that he had split his trousers in the process.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richards then did his best to cover up his wardrobe malfunction with a little help from fellow pundit Jamie Carragher. The ex-Liverpool defender couldn't help cracking up after seeing Richards' embarrassment, adding: "I am not sure who is being cancelled, but someone is."

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe himself had no such problems, scoring in a 3-0 win over Milan at Parc des Princes. However, the striker also had an eventful evening, with a pitch invader interrupting the game for a bear hugwith the France striker.