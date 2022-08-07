WATCH: Messi's superb overhead kick goal in PSG's crushing opening-day win

No slow starts for the little Argentine wizard this season!

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain got their Ligue 1 season off to a flying start on Saturday, but all anyone could talk about following their 5-0 win over Clermont Foot was Lionel Messi's stunning overhead-kick goal.

Messi, who scored just six league goals in 26 league appearances last season, has got off to a flying start this time around, as he scored twice on Saturday while also providing an assist as he and Neymar ran riot.

Messi's stunning bicycle kick

For his headline-grabbing goal, Messi chested down a long ball from Leandro Paredes inside the Clermont box and then found the back of the net with a stunning overhead kick.

PSG's other goals on the night came from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos, but as he has tended to do over the years, it was Messi who ended up stealing the show.